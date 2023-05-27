‘The Kiss of Death’ Unveiled

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Optiva Capital Partners, sponsors of an upcoming film project titled ‘The Kiss of Death’, in conjunction with Riveting Integrated Entertainment has revealed the import of the project to the motion picture environment in Nigeria as it hopes is the beginning of something wonderful coming to Nollywood and will make global impact.

This was disclosed at a media parley in Lagos last Tuesday to herald the feature film which examines some cultural and religious issues. The movie which is set to kickoff principal photography soon has as its director, Terry McMahon, a renowned Irish filmmaker who has worked on a number of Nollywood projects.

A true-life inspired, ‘The Kiss of Death’ tells a tragic-love story of a Lagos boy who goes to the Northern part of Nigeria to serve. He performs CPR (an emergency lifesaving procedure) on a young lady in Hijab. And it wasn’t taken lightly by the society there as it was misinterpreted, resulting to cultural clash. The implications of that and all the issues surrounding it are the things the script explores.

Written and produced by Leke Akinrowo, ‘The Kiss of Death’ has fairly well known young and old faces in the Nollywood taking part in it. Akinrowo noted that “We are also trying to use this project as an opportunity to deepen relationship between the film industry in Nigeria and the more advanced and more developed film industries of the world.”

A cast of the movie Francis Onwochei lauded the project. Intrigued by the script, Onwochei said, I think it will make an absolutely brilliant picture, particularly because the unique topic that it treats. Then when you also marry this with the idea of Terry McMahon coming to give life to it shows you that the makers of the film actually intend something bigger that will make global impact.”

Speaking on her involvement, the Executive Director of Optiva Capital Partners, Amaka Okeke-Lawal, reiterated the company’s interest in youth empowerment through entertainment. “We help in youth empowerment, we want to empower people. Entertainment is key. When you speak about entertainment that’s a huge sector and we love entertainment. The storyline is amazing! And how can we not be a part of this?”