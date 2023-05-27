Samuel Chukwueze: Torn Between St James’ Park and San Siro

With his contract just remaining a year and Villarreal not wanting to risk him leaving for free, Samuel Chukwueze’s days with El Madrigal are definitely numbered. What is however not definite is his next destination. While Newcastle are targeting the Super Eagle as a replacement for out of favour Allan Saint-Maximin, Italian giants – AC Milan are courting the winger for a summer move to the San Siro to boost their Champions League campaign

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze may be plying his football trade at St. James’ Park next season, if reports emanating from Estadio Deportivo is anything to go by as the Magpies have expressed interest in the Villarreal’s winger as a potential candidate to fill Saint-Maximin’s boots.

Chukwueze, known for his electrifying pace and technical prowess, left a lasting impression earlier this season when he tormented Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, netting a memorable brace in Villarreal’s 3-2 victory.

Similar to Alexander Isak, Chukwueze possesses the ability to captivate spectators with his dazzling displays while maintaining an unwavering commitment to hard work.

The Nigerian winger has established himself as a veteran of the Spanish top flight, amassing over 200 appearances and contributing six goals and five assists in 34 La Liga matches this season.

With Chukwueze’s contract set to expire in a year, Villarreal may be compelled to offload him at a bargain price, presenting an enticing opportunity for Newcastle to secure his services.

As Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad for the challenges that lie ahead, acquiring a player of Chukwueze’s caliber would undoubtedly enhance the Magpies’ attacking prowess and reinforce their aspirations for success in the upcoming European campaign

Newcastle United’s impressive performance throughout the 2022/23 campaign has positioned them for an exciting season ahead, one that may include Champions League football alongside their Premier League commitments.

As the Magpies set their sights on European competition, manager Howe faces the challenge of bolstering his team strategically.

Maintaining the team’s harmony and work ethic is crucial for Newcastle, as they aim to avoid disrupting the delicate equilibrium that has contributed to their success thus far.

Yet, with the impending departure of talented forward Allan Saint-Maximin, it becomes imperative to find a suitable replacement

Interestingly, AC Milan are considering making a summer move for the Villarreal winger.

According to Calcio Style, Milan have other options for the right-wing position but view the Nigerian as a more realistic target.

The player, who celebrated his 24th birthday last Monday, is valued at €20m and has one year remaining on his contract.

Villarreal will be looking to sell Chukwueze this summer instead of losing him for free next year.

He has notched six goals and five assists in 34 league outings for the Yellow Submarine this season.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze, posted an outstanding display in his 150th LaLiga appearance for the Yellow Submarines in their 1-1 draw at Valencia at the Mestalla stadium.

The 24-year-old, who was making his 32nd league appearance of the season, was substituted for Gerard Moreno with nine minutes left to play.

He becomes the fourth Nigerian with the most LaLiga games after the trio of Ike Uche, Mutiu Adepoju and Finidi George.

Uche, who spent most of his European career in Spain playing for (Recreativo, Getafe, Zaragoza, Villarreal, Granada and Málaga) at different levels for 13 years made 193 appearances scoring 43 goals, making him the highest Nigerian scorer in the Spanish LaLiga.

Villarreal celebrated the Super Eagles forward for reaching 200 caps at the club.

His performances have proved key in helping the Yellow Submarine to fifth place in Laliga and a slim chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

The club has now celebrated Chukwueze for reaching the landmark, giving him a jersey with the number 200.

He was celebrated alongside Yeremy Pino, Etienne Capoue, and Dani Parejo, who reached 100 caps for the club.

Chukwueze has attracted some top clubs with his displays this season. He could be on his way out if Villarreal receive a good offer.

However, Real Madrid has reportedly made inquiries about the Nigerian winger following his impressive performance against the Los Blancos earlier this month.

The 24-year-old Villarreal attacker caught the attention of Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez after scoring a brace in his team’s 3-2 victory over the Spanish giants at the Santiago-Bernabeu.

Renowned journalist Pedro Pablo Parrado (as per Maxifoot) revealed that Perez contacted Fernando Roig, Villarreal’s president, to inquire about Chukwueze’s availability.

Chukwueze possesses a transfer release clause set at €100 million, which could potentially be reduced to €80 million during the upcoming summer transfer window, as per several sources.

Real Madrid could be in the market to strengthen their attack in the summer. Marco Asensio is out of contract and Carlo Ancelotti has said he “doesn’t care” if the forward sign a new deal. Eden Hazard’s future is also uncertain, with the Belgian struggling for minutes once again at the Bernabeu.

Chukwueze became the first player to complete seven dribbles in a LaLiga match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu (seven out of eight) since Lionel Messi in April 2017 (seven out of 11).

Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa have already expressed interest in securing the services of the promising player.

It however remains to be seen if Chukwueze will say goodbye to El Madrigal at the end of the season.