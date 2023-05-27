  • Saturday, 27th May, 2023

Paper Money

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Our State Budget (Victoria, Australia) is out, both in print and online. Over the past few days there has been television coverage of the state treasurer flipping through the printed copy of his budget documents, but I wonder how much it costs to print all those copies.

This state government, like most governments, promotes environmental concerns but still prints the eight-part budget with lots of pages, keynote speech (16), strategies (101), service delivery (417), Capital (216), Financial Statement (269), Overview (64), Gender Equality (31) and Covid Debt Repayments (31) giving 1150 printed pages. I didn’t even bother to look at the twelve press releases. It would be expensive to print and realistically a waste of resources. Why couldn’t it just be available in PDF format.

In summary, all it really says is that the government will spend a lot of money and the citizens will pay a lot of taxes – 15 words.

Denis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.