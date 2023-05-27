Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Fayemi to Inaugurate Projects in Abia Today

Charles Ajunwa

The governors of Oyo, Enugu states and their former counterpart in Ekiti State, Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Kayode Fayemi respectively will today inaugurate different projects completed by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

A statement by the Abia governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said this is part of activities leading to the end of the administration of Governor Ikpeazu.

As Governor Makinde will be inaugurating the Multi Specialist Hospital Complex Aba, Governor Ugwuanyi will inaugurate the Enyimba Automated Garment Factory, while former governor of Ekiti aand former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Fayemi will inaugurate the iconic new Government House Complex Umuahia, all completed by the administration of Governor Ikpeazu.

The events will commence by 12 noon.

On Sunday, May 28, there will be a church service at the Chapel of the new Government House, Umuahia by 8a.m., followed by an interaction between the Governor and select journalists at the new Government House Umuahia.

The same day, there will be a Valedictory Meeting of the State Executive Council at the new Government House Umuahia.

Thereafter, Governor Ikpeazu will embark on the inauguration of internal roads at the Abia State University, Umuahia Campus, the Umuihe Health Centre, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, the A Line, Ariaria International Market in Aba, and Faulks Road, Aba.

On Monday, May 29, Governor Ikpeazu will give a statewide Farewell Broadcast by 7a.m.

Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Eze Chikamnayo, described Governor Ikpeazu as a humble leader who gave his very best to Abians in all ramifications, adding, “He came, he saw and he conquered.”