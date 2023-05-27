Flurry of Activity, not ‘Activities’



Expression by Ebere Wabara

THE Guardian of May 7 nurtured jerkiness in plurality construction: “Even a child in this nation knows that the police derives (derive) its (their) enabling and operational authority from the dictates of the Centre….” The paper’s Metro Section institutionalized this same lexical bondage in one of its headlines: “In Kano, Police allegedly shoots (sic) tanker driver over bribe” Another section of the medium was equally not left out in this particular police howler: “Nigerians would no doubt be happier to hear from the Nigerian Police what it is (they are) doing to enhance its (their) capacity….”

Still on Rutam House: “The ban on tinted glasses is even more reprehensible because the security benefits it can deliver is (are) far from certain.”

DAILY Sun of May 8 disseminated a pernicious sub-headline: “Gov, Reps demand his arrest over (for) inciting comments on the 2023 presidential election”

“A week’s trail on the heels of pirates reveal (reveals) how Nigerians lose billions of Naira to the kingpin….”

“Court remands Edo lawmaker in prison over unlawful possession of firearm” The lawmaker was remanded in custody—not in prison!

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of May 14 subverted the English language: “That is why the Presidency must show more leadership and tact before jumping into a battle just because it thinks it has the power to crush the enemy—real or imagined.” Atiku versus Wike: the enemy—real or imaginary.

From the Editorial we move to other sections of the Fatai Atere Way-based publication for more blunders: “Nigerian scientists have failed woefully.” THE SUNDAY INTERVIEW: …have failed abysmally (not woefully)

“Let me also make this point that our scientists have not done creditably well over the years.” No overkill: either creditably or well.

The final entry from last week’s edition of this medium: “Insurgents await ransom, assure on ex-minister’s safety” ‘Assure’ is a transitive verb. It must take an object. (Thanks to Ada Popoola for this reminder and the next observation)

Last week’s incomplete intervention: “The impending NGF election has polarized the 36 states (state) governors into two camps.” (SATURDAY PUNCH, May 13) ‘Polarization’ implies two sides.

The PUNCH of May 3 goofed: “Restoring sanity on (to) the road should be the first tangible step if he is serious about….”

“The result was that what was supposed to be a consensus agreement willingly entered into by….” ‘Consensus agreement’? Next time, just choose one.

“Antidote to political aparthy” Apathy to dictionary usage is responsible for brainless spellings!

“It was flurry of activities in Abuja last week.…” A flurry or a hive of activity….

“The minister said government’s desire to licence (sic) a second carrier is born out of the…” General view: borne out.

“Knowing fully well that Abacha was a key factor in the Babangida regime.…” Intelligent commentary: knowing full well or just knowing fully.

“What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.” Fixed expression: what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

“Political parties become smokescreens for pursuing special priviledges.…” This way: privileges.

“Some blind beggars on a street in Lagos Island” Beggars in a street on (not in) Lagos Island.

“…Catholic cardinals who converged at (on) the Vatican for a three-day meeting….”

“There has (sic) been threats of legal action, and a demonstration against Obanikoro in Lagos has been held.” Challenges of carpet-crossing: there have been threats….

Yet another headline gaffe: “Do not divert Eagles funds” Justice in service of community: Eagles’ funds.

“Jonathan rejects prisoners pardon list” No news: prisoners’ pardon list

“Manhunt begins for killers of award winning (award-winning) police chief.”

“New legislature, executive raproachement” Spell-check: rapprochement.

“…writes (writes to) the president to intimate him of (to) the hardship ravaging the land.”

“The civil servants have got pay rise, yet their purchasing power have (has) been decimated.”

“The ITSC equipment was damaged early this week by a heavy rainstorm….” In the interest of telecoms, delete ‘heavy’-–which is contextually otiose, just like ‘heavy downpour’!

“Government is to be congratulated for (on/upon) taking this decision in the face of opposition from the World Bank and the IMF.”

“Every moneybag (moneybags) wants you to know when he is celebrating….” ‘Moneybag’ is the sac used in putting money, while the owner is a moneybags.

“A professional must update his knowledge in his chosen career otherwise he becomes a mediocre.” The way we write: otherwise he becomes a mediocrity or mediocrist. ‘Mediocre’ is an adjective that cannot function as a noun except in a collective manner (the mediocre).

“The emergence of vigilante (vigilance) groups to combat the activities of men of the underworld is only symptomatic of lack of faith in the ability of the police to guarantee the safety of lives (life) and property (or lives and properties).”

“NLC suspends siege on (to) First Bank, as NUJ lays siege to Thisday over non-payment of six-month salary” What of the ‘meal ticket’ from the publisher?

“PDP commends Tukur over performance” ‘Commend‘ takes ‘for’ or ‘on’.

“The assurance from the IGP is therefore supposed to act as a soothing balm.” Is a balm not supposed to soothe? Does it do the opposite? So, why the pleonastic expression?

“…it will be much more so with one involving a police personnel.” ‘Personnel’ is a collective term. Use ‘policeman’, ‘officer’ or ‘cop’.

“But how do we prevent hunger next year when politicians will engage themselves (one another) in a do or die (do-or-die) battle for re-election.”