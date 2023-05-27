  • Saturday, 27th May, 2023

Falconets Eye another Goal Rush against Burkina Faso

Sport | 1 hour ago

WAFU U20 Women Tourney

With a harvest of 13 goals from their two matches so far, in which they bagged maximum six points, Nigeria’s Falconets are looking forward to another goal-haul against their counterparts from Burkina Faso in Kumasi tomorrow.

The two-time World Cup silver-medallists are determined to take the wind off the sails of the Burkina Faso dames when both teams clash at the WAFU B U20 Women Championship inside the Paa Joe Stadium.

Burkina Faso’s U20 girls turned back their counterparts from Niger Republic 8-0, only three days after the Falconets had trashed the same team 7-0.

Both Nigeria and Burkina Faso have reached the tournament’s semi-finals, but the Falconets will insist on drawing the line between themselves and the fellow West African girls when the chips are down.

Both teams commence hostilities at the Paa Joe Stadium at 4pm, with Togo and Niger Republic also doing the same business from the same time at the Baba Yara Stadium.

