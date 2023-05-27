  • Saturday, 27th May, 2023

Ebenyo Ready to Stop History-seeking Haji as Okpekpe Race Holds Today

Sport | 1 hour ago

Kenya runner, Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, admitted yesterday he is in good shape to challenge for the men’s title in his debut at the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race which holds today in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.   The Kenyan is one of the top international elite athletes who will battle it out to be crowned the 2023 Okpekpe race champions.           

Ebenyo, the 14th fastest man ever over the distance won the 10,000m at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya 12 days ago.        

 He ran 59.52 to win the Istanbul half marathon two weeks earlier. “I feel good and ready to run a good race here. This is my first time here in Nigeria and Okpekpe,” said Ebenyo who revealed he will attempt breaking the 28.35 course record set in 2014.  “I ran 28:09 in Nairobi just over a week ago to prepare for this race. I think I can run faster than 28.35.”  If Ebenyo succeeds, he will be returning Kenya to the podium as Okpekpe race champion after Ethiopia’s Yasin Haji won the race last year.  Haji is seeking to become the first man to successfully defend an Okpekpe race title and the 27-year-old looks ready to make history.  He holds a lifetime best of 27:00 he set just last year and was just 20 seconds shy of equalling the feat when he ran in  Herzogenaurach, in Germany late last month.         This year’s race will be the first gold medal 10km road race in Nigeria.                          

It is the first road race to be granted a World Athletics label status in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.