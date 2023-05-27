A Deserving Industry Award for Patience Ozokwor

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is arguable Africa’s biggest night, recognising outstanding achievements in television and film entertainment. With the awards show comes beautiful, emotional and hilarious moments. Post event, winners continue to celebrate as the wonderful memories left of the event lingers.

This year’s edition honoured some of the finest in the African film industry. Among them is veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwor. In a night filled with witty remarks, surprising wins and jaw-dropping fashion, Ozokwor fondly known as Mama G, emerged winner of the highly coveted Industry Merit Award of the 2023 edition of the AMVCA,

For her illustrious contribution to the development of African cinema, she joins the list of notable thespians, who over the years, have been honoured with this prestigious award, including Taiwo Ajayi-Lycet. In appreciation of her deserving recognition, the famous actress, shortly after the occasion, took to social media to celebrate her Lifetime Achievement Award with her family.

She recalled that early progress in the Nollywood industry was that of one’s ability, humility, word of mouth, and trust, unlike in this era of the internet (social media). The happy mother of four further expressed appreciation to her colleagues for working diligently and frequently without credit. Not stopping there, she noted that her children suffered a lot from her acting profession.

The seasoned actress revealed that her early career in the Nollywood profession solely relied on one’s abilities, humility, and faith. “When we started in the industry, there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, and trust. I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and oftentimes without recognition.”

However, while praising her family, Mama G stated that her children had to stay separately from her for lengthy periods, and at some point, her daughter became her personal assistant. “I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot a stayed long period without a mother.”

Continuing, she wrote, “At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my associate manager till date.” She further also appreciates directors and the producers she has worked with over the years. A household name, Patience Ozokwor began her acting career in the early 2000s and quickly gained recognition for her exceptional talent and versatility.

Ozokwor, who was during the award reception held last Saturday at the Eko Hotel Convention Hall, Lagos, overwhelmed by the profound significance of the moment, swelled with emotion, and she found solace in expressing her gratitude to the Most High.