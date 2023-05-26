Tewa Onasanya Bags Honorary Doctorate, Marks 20th Anniversary as  Entrepreneur

Mary Nnah

Tewa Onasanya received the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Leadership and Performance Management from the prestigious Institute of Leadership, Manpower & Management Development recently.

This honour is for her work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, mindset stylist with 20 years of experience of impact.

The Doctorate and Distinguished Fellow is based on her work experience in running successful businesses, inspiring and empowering people, provision of free screening for cervical cancer, making a massive impact, and coaching entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and experts to intentionally build structures and apply mindset strategies to enable them to take control of their businesses/careers to achieve their goals as a mindset coach.

Onasanya who wanted to be a doctor when she was younger, said, “This is truly an honour and I am overwhelmed with joy, because when I was younger, I wanted to study Medicine to become a medical doctor, so I can help and take care of people to get better. It’s interesting that I now hold an honorary doctorate doing just that differently. I am thankful to the board and management of the ILMMD for this honour.”

Dr. Onasanya has a BSc in Pharmacology from the University of Portsmouth, Diploma in Fashion Journalism from the College of Media and Publishing. She is also a certified Mindfulness Coach, a certified Law of Attraction Practitioner, a Cherie Blair Foundation Mentor, an Enterprise Nation Mentor, and ELOY Awards Foundation Mentor. She is also the Founder of Exquisite Magazine, a fashion, wellness and lifestyle magazine, ELOY Awards Foundation to sustain Women empowerment, EMAC Foundation for cervical cancer prevention and Tewa Onasanya Consult.

Onasanya is a women empowerment and cervical cancer prevention advocate, mindset stylist/coach, and mentor.