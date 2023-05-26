Ogun Assembly Workers Begin Strike over Salary Structure

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Workers in the legislative arm of government under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Ogun State chapter, yesterday, locked the gate of the State Assembly, as they commenced a three-day warning strike.



The workers were asking for immediate implementation of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) from the state government to be at par with their counterparts in the state judiciary.



Addressing journalists at the entrance of the Assembly complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, PASAN Chairman, Mr. Ayotunde Ojediran, confirmed the commencement of the three-day warning strike, adding that it was a measure to register their displeasure with state government.



He explained that the state government had failed to consider their demands via a letter written to it on the matter.

He stated that the implementation of the CONLESS for staff in the state Assembly and House of Assembly Service Commission would place them on same pedestal with the State Judiciary who had been enjoying Consolidated Judicial Salary Structure (CONJESS) .



Ojediran, said the state government was yet to comply with the provision of the State Assembly Service Commission Law, 2018- specifically Sections 10 (2), 13 and 14, and the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Amendment Law, 2018.

He explained that the non-compliance had resulted into non-payment of due salaries and allowances to the three most senior officers in the Assembly since their respective dates of appointment.



Ojediran said, “The union had earlier written a letter to the state government, stating all the demands and we issued a 21-day ultimatum to meet the demands, but nothing was done till the ultimatum lasted.



“We are presently in negotiation with the state government, but as we speak, we are yet to reach any meaningful agreement.

“If all these issues are not addressed, it will not be too good for the system. This is an institution, but unfortunately, people are not enjoying what is due to them.

“We are optimistic that before the expiration of the three-day warning strike, government will do the needful. I know we have a listening governor who is father to all.

“But if there is no positive response coming from the state government, we will call for an indefinite strike immediately.”