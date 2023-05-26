Bawa: Fighting Financial Crimes Crucial National Service

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, inducted 115 Detective Inspectors into the agency at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, saying fighting financial crimes was a crucial national service.



Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was the reviewing officer at the passing out parade, congratulated the graduating cadets and charged them to be diligent in contributing their quota to the fight against economic and financial crimes.



“Cadets, I urge you all to be committed to the profession you have signed up for. It is crucial for you to know that law enforcement, especially, in the field of economic and financial crime is a crucial national service,” he said.

While warning them that it “is a career that takes years to build but requires only a minute to destroy,” the EFCC boss expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the enormous support given to the Commission.

Commending the Nigeria Police Force for its collaborative roles, he said, “I want to thank the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, for making the Police Force Training College accessible,” he said.



The Commandant, Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College, Nasarawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ikioye Orutugu, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Yakubu Nda, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for “the continued training of the EFCC cadets in this college”, describing the gesture as “a show of strong synergy and unbreakable bond between the Nigeria Police Force and the EFCC”



The EFCC management team, family and friends were treated to an elaborate conventional drill, including march-past by the 115 officers comprising 96 males and 19 females.

Cadets John Okoronkwo and Tawosen Jacob Benga were awarded overall best for outstanding performance while Cadet Yusuf Jamiu Oluwaseun was the best cadet in drill, while the EFCC commandant’s award for command and leadership went to Cadet Abubakar Abdullahi.