  • Friday, 26th May, 2023

10th Assembly Speakership: Wike Backs Abbas, Kalu, Says There ‘ll be No Repeat of 2015

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

*Promises to join campaign next week

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives. 

Wike, who declared the support for the APC’s preferred candidates in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital on Friday, said he would work assiduously to make sure that the duo emerge victorious.

Speaking when the Abbas/Kalu Campaign Team visited him under the leadership of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Wike said all the 13 members-elect from Rivers State with the exception of one, are with Abbas and Kalu 100 percent.

Wike also said that the 2015 scenario where members that went against their party emerged as leaders of the National Assembly would not repeat itself.

“I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When Chinda told me that you’re coming here, I said there was no need because I am with you fully. All our members are with you, except one, who is doing something else. 2015 won’t repeat itself. Let me tell you, I’ll leave office on Monday, and once I leave, we’ll start the campaign fully. I urge all of you to support Abbas. Don’t support him in the day and do something else in the night. You should support him fully.”

Details later….

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.