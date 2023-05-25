‘Two Million Persons Affected with Obstetric Fistula Every Year in Africa’

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A health expert, Dr. Bawa Maryam Shehu of the National Obstetric Fistula Centre in Ningi, Bauchi State, has stated that about two million people, mostly women, are affected by obstetric fistula every year in Africa.

She attributed the cause of the disease to prolonged labour that exceeds three days as well as the absence of skilled birth attendants.

Shehu, who was speaking in Bauchi yesterday during an event organised by the Bauchi State Ministry of Health and the National Obstetric Fistula Centre Ningi (NOFICN) to commemorate World Fistula Day with the theme: ‘20 Years On-Progress But not Enough! Act Now’, disclosed that no fewer than 500 persons in Nigeria are diagnosed annually with the fistula scourge.

THISDAY learnt that the event was supported by USAID Engender Health and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Part of the activities that marked the event included a walk that started from the ever-busy multipurpose complex with a staff of the state Ministry of Health and that of the Fistula Centre, alongside some development partners, survivors of fistula, CSOs, media, community leaders among other non-state actors, walking through one of the major streets in the metropolis.

They walked through the street holding placards with various inscriptions highlighting awareness messages on the scourge of fistula and ways to mitigate the scourge in communities.

Shehu also disclosed that last year, out of 300 fistula patients, 296 successfully passed through repairs at the Fistula Centre in the state and have been reunited with their families.

She said aside from prolonged unattended labour, other causes of fistula are genital mutilation and non-attendance of antenatal care at health facilities.

The doctor noted that research has shown that fistula is not only restricted to first pregnancies alone, stressing that all pregnant women irrespective of whether it is a first delivery or not, are prone to obstetric fistula if skilled birth attendants do not attend to them at the time of delivery.

She then called on the women to make it a habit of accessing health care services from their respective skilled service providers within their immediate communities.

In a goodwill message, a representative of Engender Health, Mrs. Elizabeth Otodo, expressed her gratitude to community leaders and other non-state actors for supporting the cause to end fistula in Bauchi State.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director of Administration of NOFIC Ningi, Alhaji Dahiru Adamu Bello, said Bauchi State is lucky to have one of the three Fistula Centres sited in the state and also called on women to avail themselves of the opportunity of being offered free medical services when afflicted with obstetric fistula.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the Bauchi State Ministry of Health, the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, and the Hospital Management Board all commended the efforts of NOFIC Ningi, development partners, community leaders, CSOs, and the media for being part of the awareness campaign.

On his part, the Chairman, Bauchi and Hakimin Cikin Gari, Alhaji Nuru Adamu Jumba, thanked the organisers for the awareness creation activities and also pledged to direct his ward heads to also cascade the campaign down to their respective wards.