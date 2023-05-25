Nume Ekeghe

In a bid to support the education sector in Nigeria, LOTUS Bank has donated a brand-new 18-seater bus to Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The donation was made alongside other contributions, which include the renovation of the college’s Banking and Finance Department, the provision of office equipment for the department, and the award of cash prizes to the Best Graduating Student and Best Female Graduating Student.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, in Lagos recently, the Managing Director, Kafilat Araoye, said a conducive environment and adequate resources were key to achieving growth, productivity, and results. Transportation is also important to the operational success of any entity. “This is an opportunity to give back to our institutions. With these renovations and provisions, we hope it will serve as an added resource to improve the productivity and mobility of key stakeholders within the Yaba College of Technology community. We see the prizes to our students as a form of encouragement for them to continue to strive for excellence, and success and to embrace equity in banking for sustainability,” she said.

The team at Yaba College of Technology expressed their gratitude and excitement about the facelift and donations to the Banking and Finance Department and encouraged Lotus Bank to continue to provide support to their stakeholders and community as they fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In addition to the bus donation, LOTUS Bank also renovated the Banking and Finance Department and provided office equipment to support the department’s academic activities.

The bank also awarded cash prizes of N500,000 and N350,000 to the Best Graduating Student and Best Female Graduating Student respectively, to encourage academic excellence.