Hajj 2023: NAHCON Warns Intending Pilgrims against Carrying Contraband Items





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has warned Nigerian intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj to avoid carrying contraband items to Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON also said that the warning was meant to ease of passage at any of the two air entry points and to guard against any unpleasant situiation in Saudi Arabia.

The warning was contained in a statement that was issued by the Deputy Director, Information and Publication of NAHCOM, Mr. Mousa Ubandawaki, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The statement was on the sideline of the recent remark of the Madinah Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Mahmoud, during his meetings with stakeholders to prepare ground for smooth reception and sound services to the pilgrims on arrival and the duration of their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mahmoud said that they have visited the airport, the Adhillah, who are responsible for pilgrims’ accommodation and caterers engaged to properly feed the pilgrims in Madinah.

He said that NAHCON’s medical team in Madinah has also swung into action to ensure adequate and proper medical attention to pilgrims.

He, however, assured the intending pilgrims of a hitch-free exercise during their stay in both Mecca and Madinah to perform their Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the first set of the intending pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to start the outward religious journey today (Thursday).

The inaugural flight will take place in Abuja, expectedly with the first batch of Nasarawa State’s pilgrims.