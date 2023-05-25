  • Thursday, 25th May, 2023

Hajj 2023: NAHCON Warns Intending Pilgrims against Carrying Contraband Items

Nigeria | 42 mins ago


Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has warned Nigerian intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj to avoid carrying contraband items to Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON also said that the warning was meant to ease of passage at any of the two air entry points and to guard against any unpleasant situiation in Saudi Arabia.

The warning was contained in a statement that was issued by the Deputy Director, Information and Publication of NAHCOM, Mr. Mousa Ubandawaki, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The statement was on the sideline of the recent remark of the Madinah Coordinator of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Idris Mahmoud, during his meetings with stakeholders to prepare ground for smooth reception and sound services to the pilgrims on arrival and the duration of their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mahmoud said that they have visited the airport, the Adhillah, who are responsible for pilgrims’ accommodation and caterers engaged to properly feed the pilgrims in Madinah.

He said that NAHCON’s medical team in Madinah has also swung into action to ensure adequate and proper medical attention to pilgrims.

He, however, assured the intending pilgrims of a hitch-free exercise during their stay in both Mecca and Madinah to perform their Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the first set of the intending pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to start the outward religious journey today (Thursday).

The inaugural flight will take place in Abuja, expectedly with the first batch of Nasarawa State’s pilgrims.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.