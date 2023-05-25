  • Wednesday, 24th May, 2023

Bundesliga’s Epic Finale: Bayern, Dortmund in Action

Sport | 45 mins ago

Davidson Abraham

On Thursday, Manchester United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford for their penultimate game of the season. A win over the Londoners will almost certainly guarantee Champions League Qualification for the Red Devils. On Saturday, Sevilla will host Real Madrid in La Liga action; any of the two sides can win, and it could end as a draw. In Ligue 1, PSG have been tipped to beat Strasbourg easily.

In the Bundesliga, the title race has expectedly reached the final day. Borussia Dortmund are expected to beat Mainz at home to clinch the title if there are no surprises, while Bayern Munich are expected to beat Cologne away from home. Further, down the table, Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen have been tipped to beat Schalke and Bochum, respectively.

On Sunday, newly crowned champions Manchester City are expected to beat Brentford, while Man United are set to beat Fulham at home to clinch Champions League qualification. Newcastle face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea’s poor form and the fact that they have nothing at stake regardless of the result mean Newcastle are the favourites coming into this game and are likely to win.

Bundesliga Permutation:

Who needs what?

Borussia Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund need to beat Mainz to clinch the title. A draw or a loss against Mainz coupled with a Bayern draw will also see them lift the title.

Bayern Munich: To win the title, Bayern Munich need to win against Cologne and hope that Dortmund draw or lose at home to Mainz.

DATE FIXTURE BETTING TIPS

THU – 25 MAY 2023 MAN UNITED VS CHELSEA 1X OR OVER 1.5

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 SEVILLA VS REAL MADRID OVER 1.5

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 BOCHUM VS BAYER LEVERKUSEN 2

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 COLOGNE VS BAYERN MUNICH 2 & OVER 1.5

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS MAINZ 1 & OVER 1.5

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 LEIPZIG VS SHALKE 1 &OVER 1.5

SAT – 27 MAY 2023 STRASBOURG VS PSG 2

SUN – 27 MAY 2023 BRENTFORD VS MAN CITY 2X

SUN – 27 MAY 2023 CHELSEA VS NEWCASTLE OVER 1.5

SUN – 27 MAY 2023 MAN UNITED VS FULHAM 1

