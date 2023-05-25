Buhari: I Have Laid Foundation for Free, Fair Election

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was leaving behind the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The outgoing president stated this Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the Biography of the mother of Emir of Kano and Emir of Bichi, titled “Maryam Ado Bayero: A Woman of Royal Virtue”.

The book chronicles the life and times of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, Mai Babban Daki, mother of two First Class Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, described late Maryam as an extraordinary mother full of compassion and love for all who came her way.

His words: “Mr President finishing his eight years term in office strong and well, leaving behind many legacies, which include the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“It has also produced the legacy of achievements in the area of diversification of our economy, reforms of the petroleum industry and infrastructure. Few days ago, we saw him commission the second Niger Bridge, major parts of Kano-Abuja expressway as well as several roads and bridges. And, of course, he is finishing strong and well in pushing back the enemies of Nigeria through insurgency and other form of criminalities.”

Buhari further described the late Maryam as the embodiment of tradition and modernity, a thorough-bred royal who lived a life of a trailblazer, compassionate, human, generous and warm.

He added: “As a professor of political science and a student of history myself, I am yet to stumble on a more interesting personality such as my late elder sister, who in her life time had the good fortune of being the granddaughter of an emir, the 7th Emir of Ilorin; daughter of another emir (8th Emir of Ilorin) and wife to an outstanding revered Emir of Kano, late Ado Bayero and mother of two Emirs (Bichi and Kano). This should have entered the Guinness Book of Records. By virtue of this great piece of history by Ambassador Sani Hajo (author), we have captured and immortalised her life and works for future generation to rely on as a compass.”

Also, the Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the decision by the government of Kano state to immortalize the late Mai Babban Daki by supporting the book project was informed by its desire to inspire younger generations, particularly girls, to learn the lessons of life from a distinguished mother.

He said documenting the life of a distinguished mother was a service to history, knowledge and development, adding that “every part of her life is but a mirror for the present and future generations.

According to him, late Nana Maryam Ado Bayero has been recognized for her humility, generosity and unassuming, and despite her position, she lived a simple life worthy of emulation.

“The idea behind the book is in itself unique. It started as a discussion between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and myself during the period of mourning of her departure, when he briefed me about her royal pedigree from the eminent scholar and leader, Sheikh Salihu al Alimi, the founder of modern Ilorin, through many emirs.

“The state government will also support the establishment of a foundation to continue with the good work she had been doing when she was alive which included the building of a Friday Mosque, an islamiyya school as well as sponsoring an annual Maulud at the Kano Emir’s Palace and Qur’anic Recitation Competitions. Therefore, as a step forward, proceeds from today’s launch will be directed to that foundation.”

Commenting on the life and time of the late Maryam, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who described her as her mother, urged Nigerians women to train up their children properly for them to bring glory to their mothers.

He said: “Our late mother is a virtuous woman and I am proud to identify with her. I will urge Nigerian women to train their children so that one day they will bring glory to them.”

While paying tribute to the late Maryam, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, called on wealthy Nigerians to contribute generously to ensure a befitting foundation is built in remembrance of the late mother of two Emirs.