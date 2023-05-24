Sterling Bank Partners AATIF to Promote Renewable Energy-powered Agriculture

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank, in conjunction with the Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund (AATIF), is set to promote environment-friendly agriculture businesses by lending the sum of $15 million to sustainable and renewable energy-powered Agric enterprises.

The $15 million medium-term facility from the Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund extends our partnership with Sterling Bank, which started in 2019 with an initial vision to support the growth of the bank’s agricultural activities. Since then, Sterling Bank and AATIF have worked together on numerous projects, with the bank making commendable contributions to the Nigerian agricultural sector. The extension of this partnership marks a new chapter in this fruitful relationship.

In a statement issued by Sterling Bank, Group Head for Agriculture and Solid Minerals Finance, Dr Olushola Obikanye, said the funding will further deepen Sterling’s agricultural investments in the agribusiness industry, promote sustainable practices, and encourage farmers to explore environment-friendly systems.

Also speaking on the funding, Sterling Bank’s Group Head for Energy, Dele Faseemo, said the fund will seek to increase Sterling’s funding for renewable energy installations in the agricultural sector and will positively impact lending in the sector as well as the Nigerian economy.

Ms Doris Koehn, Chair of the AATIF Board of Directors, said of the deal, “When we first invested in Sterling Bank, we were keen to help actualize its impressive ambitions in growing its agricultural portfolio in Nigeria. Four and a half years later, we are proud to renew our

partnership with the Bank and are focused on further enabling its efforts towards serving local smallholder farmers.”