NDIC Takes Money Savings Awareness Campaign to Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), at the weekend took its awareness programme to Edokpolo Grammar School, Benin City, on the need to inculcate the habit of saving money despite the fact that they still in school and are yet to assume paid jobs.

The awareness programme with the theme, “Build Your Future and be Smart About Money”, was part of the 2023 Financial Literacy Day: Plan Your Money Plant Your Future” of the corporate body

Speaking at the event held at the premises of the school, NDIC Controller, Benin Zonal Office, Mrs. Patraa Akhere, disclosed that the financial literacy is an event that is done every year, adding that it began about 11 years ago.

She said the Global Money Week is an annual awareness raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people from an early age are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviour necessary to make good financial decision and ultimately achieve well-being and financial resilience.

Akhere noted that since the inception of the programme more that a decade ago, more than 53 million children and young people have benefited from it.

She taught the student on how to earn money, manage money, invest money and how to use money to help other in the society.