Group: Continued Detention of Kyari after 15 Months without Bail Illegal

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (CEDEHUR) has described the continued detention of the members of Police Intelligent Response Team (IRT) led by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari for 15 months without bail as illegal.

Kyari is standing trial alongside four members of his team,Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu, on an eight-count charge of drug trafficking.

The spokesman of  CEDEHUR, Adebayo Ogorry, while addressing a press conference yesterday  in Abuja, said Kyari and his team should be granted bail forthwith as the alleged offence for which they were  charged with are bailable.

The group said it made the demand following last Friday’s release of two convicted international drug traffickers arrested by Police IRT in January, who were transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It recalled that  IRT had arrested Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, at the car park of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu on January 19, 2022 and were released 16 months after.

The group said: “That, it is legally and morally wrong to detain DCP Abba Kyari and his team, for 15 months without bail while the International drug traffickers who they arrested and now convicted through ridiculous and compromised plea bargains have been set free. Therefore, they should be granted bail forthwith as the alleged offence for which they  are charged with are bail able.”

It stressed that Kyari and his team are not flight risks if granted bail, considering the fact that they refused to escape when the Kuje prison was attacked by terrorists and over 900 prisoners escaped freely that night.

The group insisted that Kyari and his team should be granted bail before the inauguration of the new government on the 29th of May.

The group further called on the presidency to immediately set up a committee to investigate the activities of the NDLEA and drug traffickers under Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd).

