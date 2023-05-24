FG to Support Livestock Farmers with Funds to Boost Productivity

•CBN’s backward integration revitalising dairy sector, says ACCI president

James Emejo in Abuja



The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, yesterday said the federal government through the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), will provide financial empowerment to livestock farmers to enhance their productivity and resilience.

Speaking at a media briefing to commemorate the 2023 World Milk Day, with the theme: “Sustainable Dairy: Good for Planet, Good for You”, he noted that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had approved the National Dairy Policy to guide operations in the dairy value chain.

The minister pointed out that the government’s interventions have had a positive impact on the sector and elicited an upsurge in dairy activities in the country as evidenced by the huge number of requests for collaboration from a wide range of stakeholders in the industry.

This is as President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said that the country’s dairy sector had been revitalised, attracting foreign investment and creation of ranches through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s backward integration policy.

The minister also attributed the positive development in the sector to the impact which the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its partners had made in intensifying the need for backward integration, looking inwards, and developing the indigenous dairy industry in line with the present administration’s policy on local content.

Abubakar stated that the government will continue to collaborate with relevant organisations, institutions, and associations in addressing the nutritional needs of Nigerians through milk and dairy development.

He said: “We will continue to provide an enabling environment for increased milk production, processing, distribution, and consumption to improve the nutritional status of Nigerians, create jobs along the dairy value chain and reduce national expenditure on the importation of milk and milk products.”

This year’s celebration will feature lectures, discussions, exhibitions and children’s programmes, including a guided tour of the dairy exhibition stands for the children, all addressing this year’s theme.

All the events will take place at the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry complex, he added.

The ACCI president while commending the CBN said the celebration which will begin from May 31 to June 1, 2023, will play host to over 20 selected public and private schools with a conference for stakeholders in the dairy industry.

He said the chamber serves as a voice for the business community and seeks to provide a platform for policymakers and the organised private sector to interface and map out practical ways to implement policies, especially in the wake of a new administration.