Elumelu@ 60: EWAN Lauds his Investments in Education

Funmi Ogundare

Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN) has felicitated the Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, on his 60th birthday, describing him as a selfless investor in Nigeria’s education sector.

The group, led by its chairman, Mojeed Alabi, said through his corporate social responsibilities to various organisations, he has continued prioritising education and entrepreneurship.

In celebration of his landmark birthday, EWAN, at the weekend, presented a portrait to the philanthropist during lunch to welcome the new Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Relations of the bank, Mrs Alero Ladipo.

It urged Elumelu to do more and encouraged his coterie of friends to prioritise education in their support for humanity.

The EWAN chairman stated that no nation develops beyond the quality of its education sector.

“Since successive governments have failed to invest adequately in the sector, it is not out of place to look in the direction of private investors and philanthropists,” stated Alabi. “Whether through the Tony Elumelu Foundation or the UBA Foundation, Mr Elumelu stands out as one with deep interest in the promotion of quality education and entrepreneurship not only in Nigeria but the continent of Africa.”

He stated, “Journalism does not bar people from being appreciated when they do well, but without doubt, the reasons for such appreciation must be well known. We believe it is in order to commend Mr Elumelu’s investment in this all-important sector he has prioritised for support and encourages him to bring more selfless friends on board.”

Alabi said without investing adequately in education, every other sector of national development cannot stand the test of time.

Meanwhile, the association also presented a congratulatory letter framed in a plaque to the bank’s Head of Media and External Relations, Ramon Nasir, who also marked his birthday recently.

Alabi said apart from his support for the association, Nasir’s recent return to his alma mater (Ado Odo High School, in Ado Odo Ota LGA, Ogun) to donate a donation of a block of classrooms to mark his birthday was commendable and inspiring.

Alero thanked EWAN for being thoughtful and pledged to deliver the message to Mr Elumelu.

She said the call by the journalists would be heeded, not only by the chairman but by the corporate body as an entity.