CIBN to Promote Lagos as Investment Destination 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Lagos State branch, has stated that it intends to continually promote Lagos as an investment hub.

Also, the branch recently elected new executives which saw Mr. Peter Ashade handing over to Mr. Adeyemo Adeoye, having successfully served out his two terms.



Speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the branch, the newly elected chairman, Adeoye, acknowledged the need for an investment desk dedicated to Lagos State that would help investors get necessary information prior to their arrival.

He, however, maintained that it is an opportunity to give his very best to the progress of the branch because it is the best in the institute for now having served in various capacities before now.

For him, the new position “is just an opportunity on a bigger platform to be able to contribute and also exceeds most of the expectations as well as performance recorded today.”

Reeling out his programme for the next two years, he underscored the need for the branch to have an investment desk for the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“This Desk will be established to promote Lagos State as an investment destination. The platform will focus on providing important assistance to several foreign investors, who have intentions of taking steps to invest in the endless opportunities embedded in the Lagos economy, to take preliminary steps, even before their physical presence in the state. It will provide an authentic source and representation to such investors.”