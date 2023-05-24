Buhari Seeks Senate Nod for N16bn Refund to Borno

•Senate confirms Dabiri-Erewa’s re-appointment as NIDCOM Boss

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday asked the Senate to approve the sum N16 billion as refund to the Borno State government through the issuance of promissory notes.

Buhari’s letter of request was read on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary.

The president said the refund was meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno State government.

Part of the letter read, “The Distinguished Senate President may wish to be informed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of May 3, 2023, approved the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes in respect of federal road projects executed by the state.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that the FEC had earlier approved the reimbursement of the sum of N3,084,769,393.63 to Borno State at its meeting of February 1, 2023, along with the approval of N6,601,769,470.99 for reimbursement to the Plateau State Government.

“My request for the resolution of National Assembly for the issuance of promissory notes to the two states has already been forwarded to the National Assembly.

“The Distinguished Senate President may wish to note that this approval by FEC for the reimbursement of the additional sum of N16, 772,486,002.19 to the Borno State Government was based on an appeal by the State.

“I have also directed the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that sufficient funds are provided for the completion of the Damboa/Chibok road based on the current cost of completion of the project.

“The FEC’s approval was also subsequent to the recommendation of a cabinet committee which reviewed documents submitted by the state and carried out physical inspection and verification of the projects executed by the state government.

“In view of the foregoing, I wish to request the Senate to kindly consider and approve through its resolution, the reimbursement of the sum of N16,772,486,002.19 through the issuance of promissory notes to Borno State Government in respect of the road projects executed by the State on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Honourable Minister of Works and Housing would provide any information that may be required by the National Assembly for the consideration of this request.”

Also on Tuesday, Senate confirmed Buhari’s nomination of Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa for re-appointment as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NDICOM).

Her confirmation followed presentation, consideration and adoption of report of Committee on Diaspora and NGOs by the Chairman, Senator Michael Nnachi, (PDP- Ebonyi) at plenary.

Nnachi, while presenting the report said the nominee possess the technical and academic qualifications to function optimally and effectively in the position.

He said there was no petition against her, adding that the nominee sponsored the bill for the establishment of NIDCOM when she was a member of the House of Representatives.

He commended Buhari for the re-appointment given the steering performance of the nominee in her first term.

Similarly, the Red Chamber also confirmed the appointment of three nominees’ by President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as board members of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Their confirmation followed the presentation, consideration and adoption of report of the committee on NDDC by the Chairman, Senator Amos Bulus.

The confirmed nominees were, Benard Oboatarihieyeren Okwmagba (Delta), Patric Aisowieren (Edo) and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu (Imo).