  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Sani Musa Refutes Plans to Make Lawan 10th Senate President

Nigeria | 22 mins ago


Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, has described as untrue and malicious, stories doing the rounds that some senators-elect including him, had formed an alliance to ensure the return of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as President of the 10th Senate.

Musa, a frontline contender for the position of the Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, in a statement, last night, said the concocted publication was aimed at causing confusion to pitch the All Progressives Congress senators-elect against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima.

The Niger East Senator, therefore, urged the newly elected senators-elect and the general public to disregard totally, the false information in the media, which he said was a figment of the imagination of rumour mongers.

He insisted that he stood by the position of his colleagues in the North Central geopolitical zone, who had endorsed him as their candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

He also said he would not do anything contrary to the position of his colleagues, which had been sanctioned and approved by the North Central governors.

Musa said there was no meeting anywhere, where there was an agreement between him and other senators-elect to support the outgoing Senate President and Senator-elect, Osita Izunaso to emerge Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate.

