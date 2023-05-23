Rehoovoot Nigeria Commits to Transforming Nigeria’s Real Estate Industry

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference has rounded off its 2nd edition with key stakeholders providing insights into sustainable strategies to ensure the growth and development of the real estate industry in Nigeria. The conference brought together over 1,500 participants and 20 speakers allowing real estate industry players to not only connect but also inspire other career professionals and entrepreneurs across the industry.

The exhibition which happened on the 1st to 3rd of May 2023 attracted local and international investors, exhibitors and renowned speakers including Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka; CEO of Gemstone Group, Fela Durotoye; CEO of Rocky Realty Limited, Dr. Ibukun Adebayo; hosts of the conference, Founder and Group Managing Director of NedcomOaks Group, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo; and Deputy Managing Director Nedcomoaks and CEO of Victoria Crest Homes, Ichechi Okonkwo and Samuel Akinbinu, Managing Partner, Rehoovoot Nigeria Limited; amongst others.

This year’s edition featured world-class thought leaders who inspired, directed, and provided attendees with essential information and direction spotlighting how to make a difference in the real estate industry. Akinbinu Samuel Managing Partner, Rehoovoot Nigeria Limited shared while addressing the theme of the event- Re-shaping Real Estate in Africa, “Nigeria, the most popular country in Africa, continues to deal with the challenges and opportunities that come with a rapidly growing population. One key industry that has been impacted by this demographic shift is real estate. This is why we must investigate the positive and negative effects of population growth on Nigeria’s real estate market, shedding light on the complexities that arise as stakeholders in this sector strive to strike a delicate balance. An increase in demand and property value is one of the benefits of population growth. A rise in property values results from the increasing demand for homes that comes along with population growth. Because of the growing demand for real estate, especially in urban areas, homebuyers, and real estate investors can earn sizable returns on their investments.”

“One of the challenges of having a fast-growing population is a shortage of available housing. Nigeria’s rapid population growth often outpaces the rate of housing development, leading to housing shortages, particularly in urban areas. This situation gives rise to slums, informal settlements, and overcrowded living conditions. The inability to meet the housing needs of the population puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and worsens socio-economic challenges. The goal for us at Rehoovoot Nigeria Limited is to help investors, buyers, sellers, and those looking to rent properties get the best available deals in the market”, he added.

In addition, Rehoovoot Nigeria Limited is on the journey to meet the increased demand for these real estate services, providing solutions related to short-let services, purchasing properties, and renting a property. As players in the industry, Rehoovoot Nigeria Limited will continue to harness the opportunities that the industry offers, they are also faced with the challenges the real estate sector presents.