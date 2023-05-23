PDP Chieftains, Members Dump Party for APC in Ondo

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has been given a two-week ultimatum to resolve the imposition of outrageous estimated monthly billing, which was not based on units of power consumed, because of failure of the company to install prepaid meters for electricity consumers in Ogwashi-Uku town, Aniocha South Local Government of Delta State.

The community warned that it would be left with no other choice but to institute legal action against BEDC, the company responsible for electricity distribution to Delta, Edo and two other states, to compel it to do the needful.

The 14-day ultimatum is contained in a letter from the chamber of ‘The Law Office of H.T. Ogidi’ on behalf of The Beacon Club, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the Ogwashi-Uku community.

In the letter signed by Henry Tobechukwu Ogidi, the club, which draws its membership from Ogwashi-Uku, stated that it would at the expiration of the ultimatum “seek order of court declaring the imposition of the estimated electricity bill by BEDC on consumers in Ogwashi-Uku community as null and void.”

It warned that it will also seek an order compelling the distribution company “to compute and refund all excess charges on electricity bills collected from consumers, provide and install prepaid meters in the community.

Moreover, the petitioners stated that it would “seek order of perpetual injunction restraining the company from disconnecting consumers in Ogwashi-Uku for non-payment of electricity bills until the provision and installation of prepaid meters.

“A general damage of N5 billion will be sought in the suit should the electricity company fail to comply with the pre-action notice.”

Meanwhile, electricity consumers in Ogwashi-Uku have expressed dissatisfaction with the abysmal and erratic supply of power to residents and subscribers in the community.

Most residents spoke angrily as they expressed their disappointment about the distribution pattern, faulting the so-called rationing method that condemned the community to midnight electricity supply between 2a.m. and 5a.m. by BEDC almost on a daily basis, even as they rejected the six hours daily supply.

They claimed that a situation where it has become difficult to see light in the morning hours in the area does not augur well for residents.

Lamenting the situation, Mr. Azuka Onyeka, a retired civil servant, told journalists at the issuance of the ultimatum yesterday “of what use will they give us light at midnight? Even now the weather is cold. When people need power most, BEDC will not give it to us. Several parts of the community don’t have transformers. Bills are outrageous; we demand the company improve on its operations.”

