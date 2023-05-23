  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Parallex Bank Named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of the Year

Business | 2 hours ago

Parallex Bank Limited has been recognized as the Most Innovative Bank of the Year 2022 by Champion Newspapers and Regional Bank of the Year 2022 by National Daily Newspaper. The awards were presented on May 12th, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites and Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos respectively.

While the National Daily Awards had top dignitaries such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, the Inspector General of Police, State Governors, and their representatives, the Champion Awards  was chaired by Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and had top dignitaries such as former Governor of Cross Rivers, Mr. Donald Duke, Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig.Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), and many others in attendance.

The Group Managing Director and Editor in Chief of Champion Newspaper, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa,  stated that the annual meritorious award is given to leaders, companies, and institutions that have made remarkable contributions to expanding Nigeria’s business frontiers and growing the economy. Parallex Bank was acknowledged for offering customers limitless banking experience and introducing cutting-edge products and services while maintaining a customer-centric approach for both retail and corporate clientele. The bank’s digital technology and automation policies were also commended.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor in Chief of National Daily Newspaper, Mr. Sylvester Ebhodaghe, highlighted that Parallex Bank’s successful transition from a microfinance bank to a full-fledged regional bank in Nigeria, along with its platform that is adaptable with competitive and attractive commissions for agents working on technology and terminals, enabled the company to roll out various unique services in the market.

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr. Olufemi Bakre expressed his delight in receiving the awards. He acknowledged that the awards are atestament to the bank’s commitment to connecting with Nigerians and delivering top value. Bakre emphasized that Parallex Bank will continue to provide Nigerians with a limitless banking experience.

