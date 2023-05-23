  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

Otti Receives Transition Report, Says Implementation Won’t Be Difficult

Nigeria | 20 mins ago
Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Abia State Governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti, has received the report of the Transition Council, and said the job of implementing his policies has been made easier.

Otti had last month set the 101-member TC chaired by the Managing Director of PWC, Mr. Victor Onyenkpa to come up with a policy direction for his incoming administration.

The membership of the TC comprised many technocrats, including a former executive chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Mrs. Ifueko Omogui-Okaru, as member.

A press release from Otti’s media team by Mr. Kazie Uko, said the report of the TC was received by the governor-elect on Sunday, eight days to his inauguration.

Otti expressed gratitude to the members of the Transition Council, noting that their recommendations were far-reaching and in tandem with his vison for a new Abia.

“I will say that this job (governance) has been made very easy by the job that you have done,” he said, adding that with the fresh  ideas and sharper focus contained in the report, “it becomes easier to implement.

“I want to thank you for the energy, I want to thank you for the time you put into this. I want to thank you for doing a job without pay. I do know how important your time is. You can rest assured that we are not going to take lightly the efforts you have put into this.”

The governor-elect, however, assured the TC members that he would make them very proud because  “the recommendations that you have made will be implemented.”

