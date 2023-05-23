NBA Urges Tinubu to Ensure Independence of the Judiciary





Gbenga Sodeinde In Ado Ekiti



The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti Branch, has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure the independence of the Judiciary, when he assumes office.

Chairman of the branch NBA, Adetunji Fasanmi, while speaking to newsmen during the the opening ceremony of the Association’s 2023 Law Week, held at Afe Babalola Bar Center, High Court premises, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, contended that it was only such measure that could restore the confidence of the public in the judiciary.

According to him, the judiciary should be allowed to handle and control its finances without interference from any quarter, pointing out that at the moment, the judiciary was at the mercy of the executive financially.

At the Law Week with the theme: “The Law and the Economy: Funding Pathway for a Prosperous Post-Election Nation Nigeria”, he said, “When you are at the mercy of someone, that person can dictate to you and you to dance to the dictate of that person.

“Therefore, I urge the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to please implement the independence of the Judiciary to ensure its smooth running so as to restore the confidence of the people in the judiciary.

“It is better the judiciary is totally independent in finance and its works. The states should follow the lead of the federal government to ensure equal rights and justice in the society,”he said.