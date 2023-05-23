  • Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023

NBA Urges Tinubu to Ensure Independence of the Judiciary

Nigeria | 22 mins ago


Gbenga Sodeinde In Ado Ekiti

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ado Ekiti Branch, has urged the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure the independence of the Judiciary, when he assumes office.

Chairman of the branch NBA, Adetunji Fasanmi, while speaking to newsmen during the the opening ceremony of the Association’s 2023 Law Week, held at Afe Babalola Bar Center, High Court premises, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, contended that it was only such measure that could restore the confidence of the public in the judiciary.

According to him, the judiciary should be allowed to handle and control its finances without interference from any quarter, pointing out that at the moment, the judiciary was at the mercy of the executive financially.

At the Law Week with the theme: “The Law and the Economy: Funding Pathway for a Prosperous Post-Election Nation Nigeria”, he said, “When you are at the mercy of someone, that person can dictate to you and you to dance to the dictate of that person.

“Therefore, I urge the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to please implement the independence of the Judiciary to ensure its smooth running so as to restore the confidence of the people in the judiciary.

“It is better the judiciary is totally independent in finance and its works. The states should follow the lead of the federal government to ensure equal rights and justice in the society,”he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.