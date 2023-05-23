NBA Unveils 2023 Conference Theme and Declares Registration Portal Open 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The 2023 edition of the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) AGC was on Monday well heralded following the Unveiling of its theme. “Getting It Right, Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building”. The Conference is billed to run from August 25 until September 1, 2023.

The opening Media Conference was held at the NBA Secretariat in Abuja and had in attendance the President of the NBA, Mr Yakubu Maikyau OON, SAN; Chairman of the 2023 AGCPC, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN; Mrs Oyinkan Badejo-Okusanya, Alternate Chairperson of the AGCPC; Mrs Laura Alakija and Mrs Nkiru Okeke representing Crystal Digital, the IT Consultant for the Conference.

Others present were NBA First Vice President, Mrs Linda Bala and NBA Secretary, Mr Adesina Adegbite.

Speaking on the theme of the Conference, the NBA President noted that it is important for the Association to get it right, since the nation Nigeria as a whole has all the resources in place to give its success the requisite “push”.

He therefore, noted that the Bar has carefully selected an array of notable members, to work as members of the Conference Planning Committee 2023, which is ably chaired by a reputed Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mazi Afam Osigwe.

The President also seized the opportunity, to declare the Registration Portal for the 2023 Conference open.

“The NBA must take the lead to get it right; we have to get it right in everything we do, because we are blessed with all the potentials we will need to get it right.

“It is for us to find it; It is for us to discover it; It is for us to take the lead in providing leadership and providing direction to the people of this country”, he said.Mr Maikyau also noted that the current administration of the NBA is prepared to “take the bull by its horns”, adding that, same is what it hopes to show case at the Conference.