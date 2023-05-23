NAPTIN: Nigeria Earning FX from Training of Other Countries in Power Sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Director General of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), Ahmed Nagode, has disclosed that Nigeria now earns foreign exchange from the training of power sector manpower in other climes.

Positing that a stronger human capacity development drive could help grow the power sector in Nigeria and other African countries, Nagode noted that South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, Ghana, Liberia and others have gained from Nigeria’s wealth of experience.

Speaking in Abuja at the first Alumni seminar of the institute tagged: “Unlocking Power Sector Potential,” Nagode also advised the incoming administration to consolidate projects and scout for new investors.

“I must say that the training at NAPTIN is world-class, and we are a centre of excellence in Africa.

“We have trained staff of Malawi and South Africa. We just concluded training for 100 staff of Mozambique electricity industry. We are training staff in Angola and we are starting another in Liberia in the second week of June.

“We are not only training staff of Nigerian power utilities, but we are also generating foreign exchange for the country because the training we offer outside of Nigeria is paid for in forex,” he stated.

According to him, there are huge opportunities to reshape the power sector into one that is more efficient, sustainable, and resilient.

For Nagode, these opportunities include being able to harness emerging technologies, leverage renewable energy sources, and revolutionise the way the country generates, transmits and consume power.