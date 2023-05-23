Jang Condemns Plateau Killings, Bemoans Lalong’s Failures in Security, Others





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



A former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has condemned the recent overnight attacks on some communities in the state, which claimed several lives, and described it as unfortunate.

Bemoaning the administration of the outgoing governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, for his poor handling of security issues in the state that resulted in wanton loss of lives, he added that, “goof and gaffes were the hallmarks of his administration.”

In a statement by his media consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, the former governor lamented that, “At a time when sections of the state have come under attacks from people hell-bent on waging genocide on the people, the government is rather hurriedly commissioning projects, some of which it even inherited as ongoing projects of the Jang administration just to cover for eight years of total failure.

“Perhaps, Lalong realised too late in the day that it had pursued personal political gains to the detriment of the general well-being of the state and is in a hurry to claim that he, at least, did something when in fact, he did almost nothing.”

Jang said having failed woefully, one would have expected Lalong to exit quietly and ingloriously without having to insult the sensibilities of the Plateau people, but rather, he had embarked on distortion of facts and barefaced lies to score cheap political points to salvage his already diminished profile, which has made him lose favour with the Plateau people.

Priding in his achievements during his administration, Jang said he stood out in a class of his own, when compared to the abysmal performance of Lalong’s administration, characterised by dotted projects on the landscape of the state.

He said that the 2023 general election in which Lalong failed woefully, were a referendum on his administration and by extension on the APC in the state, which did nothing other than dismantle structures put in place for a prosperous Plateau.

He added that the state of governance has nosedived that one would not envy the incoming administration for the weight of work that it has to do in rebuilding the people’s trust in government, its programmes and policies.