IMC Congratulates Clubs that Made Super 6 Playoffs 

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has formally announced the six clubs that qualified for the NPFL Super 6 Playoff to determine the winner of the 2022/23 season and the country’s representatives in the two CAF Club competitions.

In a letter inviting the clubs for the playoff and intimating them with the calendar of events, the Head of Operations of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), Davidson Owumi, congratulated the clubs for making the cut.

The six clubs from Groups A and B include; Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars and Enyimba International from Group A and Rivers United, Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars from Group B.

In the letter, Owumi wrote, “I offer you compliments on behalf of the Board of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Premier Football League and have the pleasure to congratulate your team on the qualification to participate in the 2022/2023 NPFL Championship Playoff”.

He further confirmed the date for the Playoff which will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena at the Onikan area of Lagos State.

The clubs were informed that the official arrival date in Lagos is June 1while the Draw and Technical meeting to brief the clubs on the rules for the Playoff will hold on Friday, June 2.

The Playoff also dubbed the Super 6 is scheduled to hold from Saturday 3rd to Sunday, 11th June, 2023.

While wishing all participating teams a most successful outing in the 2022/2023 NPFL Championship Playoff, the IMC reiterated its resolve to organising a merit-based league that would produce worthy champions.