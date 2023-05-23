FG Appoints Abdul Yabatech Rector





Funmi Ogundare



The federal government has approved the appointment of Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul as the Rector of Yaba College of Technology.

Abdul, a chief lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering was until this appointment, the Director of Open Distance and Flexible E-Learning(formerly, Flexible Skills Development Centre) of the college.

The Deputy Registrar/Head of Public Relations, Mr. Joe Ejiofor in a statement, stated that Abdul succeeds Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, whose tenure as rector of the college ended on January 29, 2023.

Adedotun was also a former Head, Department of Mechanical Engineering, in addition to serving as Chairman and member of important and strategic management and academic board committees.

A native of Ado-Odo-Otta in Ogun State, born in 1965, Abdul joined the service of Yaba College of Technology in 1993 as lecturer two and rose steadily to become a chief lecturer in 2012.

He attended Ansar-ud-deen College, Isolo, for his O/A Levels in 1983, Ansar-ud-deen College.

He graduated from University of Lagos with a B.Sc in Mechanical Engineering in 1987 and had his M.Sc in the same university in 1996.

He had another Masters degree from University of Ibadan in Industrial and Production Engineering in 2004; and begged a Ph.D in Engineering from Okayama University, Okayama, Japan in 2011.

The new rector is a corporate member, Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) (2003), member, Council of Registered Engineers in Nigeria(COREN) 2004, as well as fellow, Global Academic of Entrepreneurship and Innovation-2022.

A scholar of high repute and immense quality, Abdul, has published valuable and scholarly papers in both local and international journals. He is married with children.