Dolapo Osinbajo Tells Women to Live Lives of Impact

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The wife of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has called on women to use their talents, resources, education and exposure to create impact that will stand the test of time.

Similarly, Nigerian women have called on the incoming government to be led by Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revisit pending legislation that cover women and give nothing less that 35 per cent to women in appointive positions.

Osinbajo, who stated this in her keynote address in Abuja at the maiden edition of Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiring Women Summit, which was organised by Dr. Nneoma Rochas Okorocha, said the total woman has so many parts playing different roles and the challenge is to be successful in every part.

With the theme of the summit as “Inspired to be the complete woman” Osinbajo added that every woman must identify her personal goal post and determine to be focused, intentional and to choose to score and win.

“Use your hands, talents, intellect to raise a generation and leave your footprints in the sands of time by imbibing positive attributes in the lives of fellow women, young girls and in generations yet unborn.

“This conference will help you to identify your goal post and when you do, then you can determine in your mind that you’re going to make it to the goal. This means you must be focused, and intentional. You need to choose to score and succeed. Choose to win.”

In the same, President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Lami Lau said the 35 per cent affirmative action for women should not just be symbolic, but functional in the representation of women.

In her contribution at the event during a panel session, Lau urged women in urban, and rural areas not to be silent, adding that concerted voices are needed to open up discussions on the pending bills in women.

She said while in the waiting game, women must see the need to self develop, adding that with more knowledge, collective argument will be stronger.

“From your areas of engagement, we need to advocate for they, a minimum if 35 percent across board, bit just symbolic representation of women.

“ We have legislation that are pending that cover women in the urban, ore- urban and rural areas. We are asking all women not to be silent. We need concerted voices to have these legislations passed.

“The political parties are the only vehicles through which we can get elective positions, yet, these parties do not have structures that adequately include women. We need to work in the parties and this is a call for when in the political parties.

“Self development is a necessity for all women. Please, if we need to go back to school, let’s do so, so that our arguments can be stronger” she said.

