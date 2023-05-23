Buhari Assents to Eight New Bills, Seven Days to Hand Over





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assented to eight bills about a week to leave office and they included the National Social Investment Programme Agency, National Senior Secondary Education and six other Bills, passed by the National Assembly, in furtherance of the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act Cap. A2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

This was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to The President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The National Social Investment Programme Agency, according to the president’s aide, was established to assist and empower the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.

The objective of the Act, he said, was to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment and management of the National Social Investment in Nigeria.

The National Senior Secondary Education Act, according to him, established a Commission, prescribes minimum standards for senior secondary education in Nigeria and the management of National Senior Secondary Education Fund.

Omoworare said, “The Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria Act establishes the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria and is charged with the responsibility for determining the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become chartered power engineers.

“The President also assented to the Federal University of Health Sciences Ila-Orangun (Establishment) Act, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (Establishment) Act, and the Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria (Establishment) Act.”

The rest are “The Federal Institute of Industrial Research (Establishment) Act, and the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria Act, respectively.”