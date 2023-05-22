Union Berlin Salute Awoniyi’s Heroics for Nottingham Forest

Kunle Adewale

Bundesliga side, Union Berlin have hailed Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, for his exploits at Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin last summer in a deal worth €20.5million. Before he left the Bundesliga side, he made his mark, registering 25 goals and four assists in 65 appearances for Union Berlin, also helping them make the Europa League.

This season has been topsy-turvy for Awoniyi as he has had to adjust to the English game.

Also, he sustained a long-term injury at a point where he looked like he was finding his feet.

Despite the challenges, Awoniyi has proven his mettle. He returned to action in March, but he had to wait till May before he got on the scoresheet again. But since then, he has been unstoppable.

Awoniyi scored twice for Nottingham Forest to help them defeat Southampton two weeks ago. He then followed up with another brace against Chelsea, to help them gain a point. He has been involved in Forest’s goals in the last three matches.

The Tricky Trees played title hopefuls Arsenal on Saturday, and he scored again. In the end, his goal was the decider, as it ended 1-0.

His effort ensured that Nottingham Forest separated themselves from the relegation fight. It also had big consequences at the top of the table, as Arsenal lost the league title to Manchester City that day.

Awoniyi shared a picture of him celebrating his feat with compatriot Emmanuel Dennis on social media, and Union Berlin sent him a congratulatory message.

“Big player for big moments: Congrats from Berlin, Taiwo,” Union Berlin replied.

Awoniyi has nine goals in the league this season, and he would be looking to add to his tally when they travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace.

Awoniyi has been in brilliant form for Nottingham Forest recently, and his goals have been key in preserving their Premier League status.