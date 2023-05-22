Speak Out, Osun NSCDC Admonishes Victims of Gender- based Violence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

School children, especially females have been enjoined to always speak out when they are being abused.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Zone J, Assistant Commandant General(ACG) Fasiu Adeyinka, who was represented by Deputy Commandant of Corps Sanusi Adewunmi Saliu made this admonition at the first anniversary of Special Female Squad of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command, Osogbo.

Adeyinka, who lauded the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for deeming it fit to establish the squad, described him as a true father who felt there was a need to put an end to kidnapping and banditry activities within and around schools across the country.

Also speaking, the State Commandant, Agboola Sunday, represented by his second in command, Deputy Commandant of Corps, Adeoti Olayinka Joseph, also commended the Commandant General for the initiative. He described him as a visionary leader and a lover of children.

The State Commandant said children are leaders of tomorrow, hence it was expedient to protect them from both internal and external attacks.

Agboola, stated further that the establishment of Special Female Squad was never by accident, “but God knows the trained female officers have a special assignment in the development of the country (Nigeria).”

While delivering a lecture titled, “Effects of Safe School on Gender-based Violence,” the guest speaker, Lola Way, said safe school has to do with securing the learning environment and the feminine gender, which is always at risk when gender-based violence occurs. She posited that a nation cannot experience peace if the rights of the female gender are wantonly abused.

Lola Way also made it known that Gender-based violence could be physical, verbal or emotional.

She, therefore, called on children to break the silence when they are being violated.

“When you see something, say something and do something,” she said.

In her own speech, Osun state Officer-in-Charge Female Squad Commander, Ayodele Adepoju appreciated all the invited schools in attendance and promised to always discharge their duties with high level of professionalism.