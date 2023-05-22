Group Condemns Zoning Policy for NASS Leadership

Mary Nnah

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in conjunction with the Centre for Grassroots Development And Crime Prevention (CGDCP), has condemned attempts by the All Progressives Congress to zone key positions, the Senate presidency, and speaker of the House of Representatives to some regions in the country.

Convener of the group, Professor Dosu Malomo, stated this during a media interactive session addressing the nation on the 10th National Assembly, post-elections, and unity issues while also stressing that positions should be thrown open by allowing members to elect the key positions.

He said the group condemned the zoning of key National Assembly leadership positions, adding that the unguarded utterances by politicians, religious leaders, and ethnic groups must stop to avoid inciting violence in Nigeria, stressing that politicians should stick to the legal process for redress as provided by the legal system.

Malomo noted that the organisation is focused on the promotion of democratic governance, human rights, and civic engagement in Nigeria, he said CGDCP has observed elections since 2007 to encourage transparency and accountability in election monitoring with support from its global network.