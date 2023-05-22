  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

Gas Explosion: Police Confirm Four Die in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command yesterday  confirmed that four residents of Isa Local Government Area of the state died of gas explosion at a shop of a local welder in the troubled eastern senatorial district of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed to THISDAY that the explosion occurred yesterday afternoon resulting in the death of four persons.

He said the explosion is not connected to the security challenges bedeviling the area, but as a result of an explosion from a gas cylinder in the shop of the local welder in the area leading to the death of four persons while three others sustained various degrees of injuries, who are in critical condition receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Though eyewitnesses in the community put the casualty figures to five death and claimed that several other  persons sustained different degrees of injuries, it is a difficult period for the people who have suffered series of attacks from
bandits.

The chairman of the LGA, Abubakar Yusuf Danali, when contacted, confirmed the incident but could not confirmed the casualty figures because he was not in town as at the time of the unfortunate development.

Meanwhile, a resident of the local government, Usman Muhammad, who spoke with THISDAY on telephone, confirmed that the explosion occurred in one welder’s shop and kills two artisans and few others, including Almajiri.

He described the situation as a very bad one, adding: “It is very unfortunate that we have been suffering from insecurities, especially in the hands of bandits, now we have suffered this kind of explosion.

