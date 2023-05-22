FG Appoints Mohammed New Managing Director of FAAN

Chinedu Eze

The federal government at the weekend appointed Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).



He replaced Captain Rabiu Yadudu who completed his four-year tenure on Saturday.

Mohammed was the Regional General Manager North Central, Airport Manager, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He was appointed as the Chairman, Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee in January 2022 by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika,

His predecessor, Yadudu, a former Director of Airport Operations for the Authority succeeded Saleh Dunouma who also finished his tenure few years ago.

Yadudu was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.



The announcement came few days before the handover of the current administration led by President Mohammadu Buhari to a new government.

Kabir Mohammed was at the State House, Office of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief (Principal Secretary’s Office 1994 – 1998); Special Assistant to the Minister of Environment (1999); Special Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development 2000; Personal Assistant to the Chairman, National Fertilizer Company of Nigeria, Port-Harcourt (2001).



Personal Assistant to the Chairman, Frenchies Limited (2002); Personal Assistant to Chairman, A & Hatman Limited; Admin. Manager, Interlinks Insurance, Abuja and Admin. Manager, First Medical and Sterile Products, Calabar (2003 – 2006). Special Assistant to the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria 2006 – 2007); Head of SERVICOM, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (MAKIA), FAAN, Kano (2008 – 2009). Chief Liaison Officer, FAAN Liaison Office, Abuja (2009 – 2014). Chief of Staff to the Managing Director /CEO, FAAN Headquarters, Lagos (2014 – 2017).



He was Director, Lagos Operations, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (2017 – 2020). Back to FAAN, he became General Manager-Special Duties (2020 – 2022).

He has undertaken International Civil Aviation Organisation /Airport Council International (ICAO/ACI) Courses on Air Transport System (Gulf Centre for Aviation Studies, Abu Dhabi); Airport Operations Safety and Security; Airport Commercial and Financial Management and Airport Planning, Development and Environmental Management.

Airport Safety Management System Implementation at GMR Aviation Academy India. Attended the Airport Environment Management Course at GCAS Abu Dhabi, UAE in fulfilment of the requirement for the attainment of certification as an International Airport Professional.

He is an alumnus of the International Visitors Leadership Program of the United States Government in 2007 (Transparency and Good Governance). He has a diploma in Airport Executive Leadership ACI/Concordia University.

He also has a Certificate on Integrated Safety Management System from Singapore Aviation Academy.

He has a Management Certificate in Civil Aviation from ICAO/Concordia University comprising of Certificate in Strategic Management, Certificate in Human Resources and Certificate in Business Strategy. He also has certificate in Runway Safety Management (ACI); Certificate in Airport Business Operations (ACI). Other certificates include Airport User Charges, ACI, Panama.