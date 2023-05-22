  • Monday, 22nd May, 2023

Breaking: Dangote Refinery Inaugurated, First Refined Petroleum Products to Hit Market End of July

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Peter Uzoho

President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has announced that the first refined petroleum products from his 650,000 barrels per day refinery will be in the Nigerian market before the end of July or beginning of August this year.

Dangote made the announcement Monday during his welcome speech at the inauguration of the refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari at the refinery complex in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Details later …

