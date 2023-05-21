Plateau Church Leaders Condemn Resurgence of Attacks, Killings

Plateau State church denominational leaders and spiritual fathers have lent their voice in condemnation of the recent resurgence of attacks and killings in the state, describing it as mindless, devilish and barbaric.

In a statement by the President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya on behalf of the group, the church leaders said they were deeply saddened by the killings of innocent citizens, mainly Christians in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

The statement read: “The killings which started in Mangu villages, Plateau State, Nigeria on Monday, 15th May 2023 by so-called unknown gunmen have claimed many lives and properties with many persons still missing. The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in Riyom Local Government Area.

“According to reports, about 130 people were killed, about 1,000 houses and about 22 churches burnt, and about 22 villages affected.

“We the Church Denominational Leaders and Spiritual Fathers on the Plateau, view this round of killings and destruction as devilish, barbaric, and an act of genocide against innocent and armless villagers. This again is another sad commentary on the unabated bloodletting that has engulfed Plateau State over the years without any meaningful attempt by government at federal and state levels to decisively address the unfortunate situation. For how long will this bloodletting continue?”

They said that the persistent attacks and killings in the state continue to raise a number of questions: “Who really wants to destroy Plateau State and why? Are the killers really ‘unknown’ gunmen and why do they always have sophisticated weapons and enough time to wreak havoc on innocent citizens? What has happened to those arrested in previous attacks? Are the security agencies in Plateau really handicapped?”

As a way forward, the church leaders tasked government to answer the salient questions through deliberate action to bring the killings to an end and restore peace in the state and other troubled parts of the country.

The church leaders called on the government and all security agencies to immediately stop the ongoing massacre and its spread to more communities.

They also urged relevant emergency management agencies to urgently provide shelter and relief materials to the affected communities and bring them the much-needed succour.

“We implore spirited individuals, groups and organizations to also aid these devastated communities. We call on citizens to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this unwarranted persecution and trust that government and its relevant agencies will immediately restore normalcy and build confidence of the people,” they said.

While commiserating with the families that have lost their loved ones and praying for God’s comfort and healing, the church leaders said the church must not relent in praying to God for his divine intervention, inner strength and perseverance for the people of the state.

Plateau Church Leaders Condemn Resurgence of Attacks, Killings

Plateau State church denominational leaders and spiritual fathers have lent their voice in condemnation of the recent resurgence of attacks and killings in the state, describing it as mindless, devilish and barbaric.

In a statement by the President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya on behalf of the group, the church leaders said they were deeply saddened by the killings of innocent citizens, mainly Christians in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

The statement read: “The killings which started in Mangu villages, Plateau State, Nigeria on Monday, 15th May 2023 by so-called unknown gunmen have claimed many lives and properties with many persons still missing. The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in Riyom Local Government Area.

“According to reports, about 130 people were killed, about 1,000 houses and about 22 churches burnt, and about 22 villages affected.

“We the Church Denominational Leaders and Spiritual Fathers on the Plateau, view this round of killings and destruction as devilish, barbaric, and an act of genocide against innocent and armless villagers. This again is another sad commentary on the unabated bloodletting that has engulfed Plateau State over the years without any meaningful attempt by government at federal and state levels to decisively address the unfortunate situation. For how long will this bloodletting continue?”

They said that the persistent attacks and killings in the state continue to raise a number of questions: “Who really wants to destroy Plateau State and why? Are the killers really ‘unknown’ gunmen and why do they always have sophisticated weapons and enough time to wreak havoc on innocent citizens? What has happened to those arrested in previous attacks? Are the security agencies in Plateau really handicapped?”

As a way forward, the church leaders tasked government to answer the salient questions through deliberate action to bring the killings to an end and restore peace in the state and other troubled parts of the country.

The church leaders called on the government and all security agencies to immediately stop the ongoing massacre and its spread to more communities.

They also urged relevant emergency management agencies to urgently provide shelter and relief materials to the affected communities and bring them the much-needed succour.

“We implore spirited individuals, groups and organizations to also aid these devastated communities. We call on citizens to remain calm and peaceful in the face of this unwarranted persecution and trust that government and its relevant agencies will immediately restore normalcy and build confidence of the people,” they said.

While commiserating with the families that have lost their loved ones and praying for God’s comfort and healing, the church leaders said the church must not relent in praying to God for his divine intervention, inner strength and perseverance for the people of the state.