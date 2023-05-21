No Protest Can Stop Take-off of LAUTECH Campus, Iseyin Indigenes Insist

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The people of Iseyin had said the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) has come to stay in line with the directive of Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee for Establishment of the College, Hon. Waheed Olaniyan gave the assurance during the handover of land for the construction of 250-seater capacity Information and Communication Technology Centre to a special team from the Nigeria Communication Commission yesterday.

Olaniyan, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said the people of the community and Oke-Ogun area as a whole would remain grateful to Makinde for establishing the college in the community, saying the gesture would improve the socio-economic outlook of the region.

Olaniyan said the planned protest by some people in Ogbomoso against the establishment of the campus was in bad taste as LAUTECH belonged to all the communities in Oyo State and not Ogbomoso alone.

There have been announcements in the media calling on all the indigenes of Ogbomoso to join a protest against the establishment of the new campus of LAUTECH in Iseyin.

Olaniyan, however, appreciated the Chairman of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande for deeming it fit to construct the 250-seater ICT centre for the new campus, saying it was an indication that the college would be commencing academic works with ease with the ICT centre in place.

He said: “We appreciate our amiable governor for the establishment of this campus and the gesture has really gotten the appreciation of the people of Iseyin with their votes for his second term, we are grateful.

“We heard that some people are planning to protest on Monday in Ogbomoso against the take-off of the campus. This is in bad taste. The Ogbomoso people have been partners in the progress of Oyo State with us over time. Why are they creating these divisive tendencies?

“When we look at it closely, LAUTECH is a university owned by Oyo State and not Ogbomoso. Every community in the state has a stake in the institution and the establishment of a college of the university in Iseyin will boost its development and help the state achieve its set goals in using education to broaden human development.”

The contractor for the construction ICT centre, Still Earth Holdings, represented by its Head, Business Development and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Oladipo Oshodi, said the project would be delivered within one year as mandated by the NCC.

Oshodi stated that the college should expect a quality job that will stand the test of time and benefit students, management of the institution and the entire community.

The NCC team was led to the event by the Director, Projects Department, Mr. Phillip Eretan, while the management team of LAUTECH was led by the Provost of the College, Prof. Jacob Gbemiga Adewale.

Also present at the event include Alhaji Saheed Alaran, who represented the Chairman, Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum, Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN); the Ikolaba of Iseyin, High Chief Ismahil Odubiyi; the Chairman of Iseyin Local Government, Hon. Mufutau Abilawon, members of Iseyin Development Union, Iseyin Council of Societies (ICS) and Elders Council, among others.



No Protest Can Stop Take-off of LAUTECH Campus, Iseyin Indigenes Insist

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The people of Iseyin had said the College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) has come to stay in line with the directive of Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee for Establishment of the College, Hon. Waheed Olaniyan gave the assurance during the handover of land for the construction of 250-seater capacity Information and Communication Technology Centre to a special team from the Nigeria Communication Commission yesterday.

Olaniyan, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said the people of the community and Oke-Ogun area as a whole would remain grateful to Makinde for establishing the college in the community, saying the gesture would improve the socio-economic outlook of the region.

Olaniyan said the planned protest by some people in Ogbomoso against the establishment of the campus was in bad taste as LAUTECH belonged to all the communities in Oyo State and not Ogbomoso alone.

There have been announcements in the media calling on all the indigenes of Ogbomoso to join a protest against the establishment of the new campus of LAUTECH in Iseyin.

Olaniyan, however, appreciated the Chairman of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande for deeming it fit to construct the 250-seater ICT centre for the new campus, saying it was an indication that the college would be commencing academic works with ease with the ICT centre in place.

He said: “We appreciate our amiable governor for the establishment of this campus and the gesture has really gotten the appreciation of the people of Iseyin with their votes for his second term, we are grateful.

“We heard that some people are planning to protest on Monday in Ogbomoso against the take-off of the campus. This is in bad taste. The Ogbomoso people have been partners in the progress of Oyo State with us over time. Why are they creating these divisive tendencies?

“When we look at it closely, LAUTECH is a university owned by Oyo State and not Ogbomoso. Every community in the state has a stake in the institution and the establishment of a college of the university in Iseyin will boost its development and help the state achieve its set goals in using education to broaden human development.”

The contractor for the construction ICT centre, Still Earth Holdings, represented by its Head, Business Development and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Oladipo Oshodi, said the project would be delivered within one year as mandated by the NCC.

Oshodi stated that the college should expect a quality job that will stand the test of time and benefit students, management of the institution and the entire community.

The NCC team was led to the event by the Director, Projects Department, Mr. Phillip Eretan, while the management team of LAUTECH was led by the Provost of the College, Prof. Jacob Gbemiga Adewale.

Also present at the event include Alhaji Saheed Alaran, who represented the Chairman, Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum, Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN); the Ikolaba of Iseyin, High Chief Ismahil Odubiyi; the Chairman of Iseyin Local Government, Hon. Mufutau Abilawon, members of Iseyin Development Union, Iseyin Council of Societies (ICS) and Elders Council, among others.