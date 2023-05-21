Excitement as SAIL Innovation Lab Opens

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, has commissioned the SAIL Innovation Laboratory, in Ikorodu, Lagos. The hub, which is meant to train young people in latest technological innovations was the brainchild of Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos West Senatorial District, in partnership with Co-Creation Nigeria.

Speaking on what gave birth to the idea of the innovation laboratory, Senator Abiru went down memory lane to when he was in the banking sector where he rose to become the managing director and chief executive officer of Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank. He said when he started his career in Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB, the bank started the idea of real time online banking. However, he later discovered that when they did technological upgrade as managing director of Skye Bank, most of their staff could not cope with the new technology. He added that while people might have certificate, skill is very important.

In his own remarks, Governor Sanwoolu said technology was what would give the nation advancement and opportunity to create solution, not only here but globally.

“We are proud that what we cannot do, those coming behind us will do it. I am glad that Microsoft wants to make Nigeria its African hub. As a governor, we will continue to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive. 80% of new investments came to Lagos last year. Lagos will remain home to major international players. To the students of this innovation hub, this opportunity is to give you hope and future to express yourself and ensure that you own that future. Once you finish your training here, we hand you and hand you over to Microsoft and Meta,” Sanwoolu stated.

“We have global economic meltdown but there are jobs out there but only that many don’t have the skills to do these jobs. That is where Sail Innovation Laboratory comes in,” Abiru stated. He then added the clincher: “And I can tell you that those that will pass through this hub and are passing through it, it will be free of charge. That is our own contribution to the society. And they will be here for six months.

In his own remarks, Dr. Bosun Tijani, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Co-Creation Nigeria, said it is our young people that drive innovation and growth.

“We have to engage and empower them to be able to do this driving. There are numerous people doing amazing things. It is what these people are doing that will drive innovation in our community. That is why Sail Innovation Laboratory is special. Young people on Ikorodu will start to build solutions on Ikorodu.”