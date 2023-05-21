El-Rufai Threatens to Sack Workers, Demolish Structures

John Shiklam in Kaduna

With eight days to the end of his administration, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has vowed to sack bad workers and demolish bad structures in the state till the eleventh hour to the end of his administration on May 29.

El-Rufai issued the threat at the public presentation of a book on the eight years of his administration in Kaduna state.

At the presentation, El-Rufai said: “Any bad thing we find we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office, we will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

El-Rufai had revoked the Right of Occupancy of nine properties belonging to Senator Ahmed Makarfi, a former governor of the state and marked them for demolition.

Also at the book presentation, the guest speaker and outgoing governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike said he had never seen a fearless and outspoken Nigerian, like El-Rufai.

Wike said people, who can speak truth to power in the country, are not easy to come by, noting that only El-rufai has the courage to do so, even to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he belongs to.

Nwike said: “El-Rufai, for me, is one leader whose greatness defies categorisation. He embodies character, commitment and hard work. He is bold, he is courageous and daring with a strong spirit of justice, equity and fairness. “He is socio-politically assertive and unbending his loyalty to principles.

“El-Rufai is never known to be sycophant. I could remember his controversial letter to President Muhammad Buhari, especially the one written in March, 2017 that challenged him to deliver the people’s expectations to avoid falling on the wrong side of history,” he explained.

Wike further said: “I do not know how many governors will have the courage to write a sitting president of his party to say, ‘look, do the right thing’ being the expectations of the people so that you will not be on the wrong side of history. It takes men of courage; it takes men of character. No sycophantic person can do it…”

Wike donated N20 million at the event while the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former Chairman of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Kashim Imam, also donated N20 million.