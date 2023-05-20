Port Harcourt Disco Partners Security Agencies for Enhance Service Delivery

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) Plc has embarked on partnership with security agencies within its area of coverage to enhance service delivery to the public.

The Managing Director, Dr. Benson Uwheru, made this disclosure during his two-day working visit to the Calabar business region where he met with two Service Chiefs, Chief Judge of Cross River and a private firm, Bao Yoa Iron and Steel.

Dr. Uwheru visited the two service chiefs to seek collaboration, particularly with the Brigade Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General E. I Okoro.

In his remarks at the Brigade, Uwheru appealed that officers of the Command should assist to protect their personnel and assets to enable staff of PHED carry out their duties without intimidation.

He thanked the Brigade for their role in securing staff from unwarranted harassment in times past and reminded them to make effort to pay their outstanding indebtedness to PHED.

During his visit to the office of the AIG, Zone 6, Calabar, Jonathan Toworu, Uwheru sought for improved partnership between the two organisations.

The PHED boss reminded the AIG that both the company and the police are bound by a common interest which is the stake of the federal government in the Disco.

He urged the police to settle their unpaid obligations to the Disco.

In response, the AIG assured the PHED management that the arrears will be forwarded to the Police Headquarters for payment.

Uwheru further visited the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme, where he urged the judiciary head to assign a court to handle legal issues affecting the company.

The managing director requested that the judiciary should ensure that PHED cases are given the required speedy attention for justice in their matters.

In her response, Justice Ikpeme assured Uwheru that his prayer would be considered as she intends to follow due process in honouring his demands, following the critical nature of the power sector.