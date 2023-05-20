  • Saturday, 20th May, 2023

Osinbajo: Subomi Balogun’s Death Has Reduced Tribe of True Nobility 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, as noble in word and deed, an outstanding legal mind, and a doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in a personal tribute to the late FCMB founder, who died Friday morning in London at the age of 89.

According to the Vice President, following the death of Otunba Balogun, “the tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one.” 

Osinbajo’s tribute to Otunba Balogun reads:

“The tribe of true nobility and greatness is diminished by one! 

“Olori Omo Oba Subomi Balogun, noble in word and deed, outstanding legal mind, doyen of the Nigerian capital market and investment banking, deep, wise, forthright, kind to all, and God-fearing. 

“Remembered with much affection, respect and admiration. We pray that the Lord will comfort aunty (Olori), our dear brothers and the entire family in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

