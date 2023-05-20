Nasarawa Killings: Sule Convenes Emergency Security Meeting

Igbawase Ukumba

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday convened an emergency security meeting with a view to tackling the resurgence of killings across the state as well as the escalation of kidnapping activities.

Recently, over 40 peasant farmers were reportedly killed by persons suspected to be herders in Takalafiya community of Karu Local Government Area of the state, where the state deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe, attended their mass burial.

In his opening remarks at the emergency security meeting held at the Government House, Lafia, Sule decried the resurgence of the killings, especially in Kokona, Karu and Toto local government areas of the state, even as he lamented that the entire country was facing security challenges leading to the loss of lives.

The governor explained that the expanded security meeting, which had also in attendance national and local Fulani leaders, was aimed at affording the security architecture in the state to go back to the drawing board in order to proffer strategies to addressing the prevailing security challenges in the state.

The governor used the opportunity of the meeting to condole with the families of victims of the recent crisis in Tatara, Gitata and Takalafiya, as well as in Toto and Karu local government areas.

He particularly condemned the escalation of kidnapping activities in the state, especially along the Gudi-Garaku Road, where a former deputy governor and ex-minister, Chief Solomon Ewuga, was kidnapped recently.

“The kidnapping between Gudi and Garaku is very disturbing because it is taking place next to where we have a team of military patrol, just less than 3 kilometres away. Recently, we had a former deputy governor, a former minister, Solomon Ewuga, who was kidnapped in the same location,” Sule stated.